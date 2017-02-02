Bryan Cox’s Bears highlight? ‘Jordan winking at my ex-wife’
HOUSTON — Asked what he remembered about playing linebacker for the Bears from 1996-97, Falcons assistant Bryan Cox smiled.
“Michael Jordan winking at my ex-wife when we went to the game,” the loquacious defensive line coach said Wednesday.
Dave Wannstedt took Cox and his then-wife to the Bulls game before he signed, and Jordan winked before a free throw. Cox didn’t mind.
“That’s MJ,” Cox said. “That would be like Oprah winking at me. The two best things about Chicago.”
It certainly wasn’t the Bears, who went 7-9 in 1996 and 4-12 in 1997.
“They were more concerned with getting the first pick in the draft,” he said. “I feel like that was two years of my life that I wasted, where it wasn’t productive because I wasn’t with an organization that was trying to win the national, or world, championship.”