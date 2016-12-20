Buffalo Grove police K-9 helps recover drugs, cash from home

Buffalo Grove police K-9, Hogyn, with the drugs, drug paraphernalia items and approximately $2,600 in cash found Tuesday inside a northwest suburban home in Buffalo Grove. | Buffalo Grove police

Buffalo Grove police and the department’s K-9 recovered drugs and cash Tuesday during a search at a home in the northwest suburb.

After several weeks of investigatory work, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Hickory Drive, Buffalo Grove police said. Inside the home police found 1.5 pounds of marijuana, dozens of drug paraphernalia items and approximately $2,600 in cash.

Mitchell L. Yablon, 55, was taken into custody on felony drug charges, police said. His wife, Marcy L. Yablon, 50, is facing misdemeanor charges.

The department’s K-9, Hogyn, and his handler, Officer Danielle Baron, quickly located where the drugs were hidden throughout the home, police said.

This is Buffalo Grove’s seventh successful search warrant in the last 18 months.