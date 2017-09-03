Building owner sued for West Side fire that killed man

The family of a man who died last year in a fire in his East Garfield Park home is suing the owner of the building for more than $50,000.

Crews responded to the two-story building about 5:30 p.m. June 17, 2016 in the 700 block of North Ridgeway, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Johnny Horton, 66, was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he died that night, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy showed he died of carbon monoxide toxicity and inhalation of the products of combustion from the fire.

The single-count lawsuit — filed by Horton’s sister, Sharon Bradley, on Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court — alleges negligence on the part of the building’s owner.

The fire that killed Horton began as an electrical fire and the building’s owner “failed to maintain necessary and proper safety standards in operation of said property and premises,” according to the suit. Further, Horton’s death deprived his sister of the loss of his companionship, and caused her and other family members grief and sorrow.

Bradley seeks more than $50,000, in addition to the costs of bringing the suit to court.