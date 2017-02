Bullet grazes woman’s leg as she sleeps in NW Side home

A woman was hit by gunfire while sleeping inside her Montclare neighborhood home early Saturday on the Northwest Side.

The 19-year-old was asleep on a couch when shots were fired about 4 a.m. outside the house in the 2900 block of North Sayre, according to Chicago Police.

A bullet grazed her calf. She declined medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.