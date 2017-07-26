Bullets break man’s leg, hurt another in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded early Wednesday in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The men, ages 31 and 38, were standing outside about 1:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Congress when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

They both showed up at Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

A bullet had grazed the younger man in the head, and a second shot hit him in the thigh and broke his leg, according to police. The older man was shot in the leg and arm.