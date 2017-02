Bulls’ Jimmy Butler out with a left heel bruise

HOUSTON — Bulls guard Jimmy Butler will not play against the Rockets on Friday night with a left heel bruise, the team announced 45 minutes before tipoff.

A half-hour before the announcement, however, coach Fred Hoiberg said there were no injuries to his team and the lineup would be the same as against the Thunder.

Butler warmed up before the game and was present at the team’s morning shootaround. He did not conduct interviews.