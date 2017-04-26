Burglar hits 2 businesses in Noble Square, Ukrainian Village

Two retail businesses were burglarized hours apart Thursday in the Noble Square and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods, police said.

The burglar broke into both businesses by damaging the door locks, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened at 2:28 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue, and the other incident happened between 4:02 a.m. and 4:09 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 35 and 45 years old, standing between 5-feet-9 and 6-foot, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, with a light complexion, short hair and a small mustache, police said. He has been seen wearing a dark baseball cap with white writing, a black jacket, light shirt, light-colored pants, black boots and gloves.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.