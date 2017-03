Burglar hits businesses in Naperville

Police in west suburban Naperville are looking for a man who broke into several businesses on Friday morning.

The burglar had run away by the time officers arrived about 7 a.m. to the intersection of Sherman and Ogden avenues, according to Naperville police.

He had entered multiple business, police said.

Police described him described as a thin white man. Anyone with information should call (630) 420-6726.