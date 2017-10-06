Burglaries hit restaurants in Bridgeport

A pair of South Side burglaries this week hit restaurants in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

In both cases, people went into the restaurants “by force” and took money from the businesses, according to an alert from Chicago Police. No more information was available about the incidents.

One of the burglaries happened between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on either June 7 or 8 in the 600 block of West 31st Street, police said. The other one happened between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on June 8 in the 300 block of West 26th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.