Burglaries reported at Chatham businesses, Gresham homes

Businesses and homes have been reported burglarized in July in the Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods on the South Side, according to community alerts from police.

In two incidents in Gresham, a burglar or burglars entered home through the rear door and took items, Chicago Police said. The burglaries were reported about 6:30 p.m. July 5 in the 8000 block of South Marshfield and about 8:20 p.m. July 10 in the 8000 block of South Wood.

Three businesses in Chatham have also been burglarized, either when a front window was broken, or when the back or front doors were pried open, police said. Those burglaries happened July 13 in the 8400 block of South Cottage Grove, July 17 in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove and on Wednesday in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.