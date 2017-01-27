Burglaries reported in Chicago Lawn

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported at homes and garages earlier this month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone entered a home or garage and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3600 block of West 63rd Place;

about 11:55 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 3300 block of West 61st Place;

about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 6200 block of South Spaulding; and

about 9:15 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 6100 block of South St. Louis.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.