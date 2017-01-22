Burglaries reported in Fuller Park

Three garage burglaries reported in January in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side have prompted Chicago Police to issue a community alert for residents.

In each of the incidents, the offender or offenders entered residential garages and took property, police said.

The burglaries were reported:

• at 3:40 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1000 block of West 48th Street; and

• at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 1000 block of West 47th Place.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.