Burglars hit Whitney Young twice in a week on Near West Side

Burglars hit Whitney M. Young Magnet High School twice in less than a week last month on the Near West Side.

The first break-in happened at 1:56 a.m. on June 9 at the school in the 200 block of South Laflin, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Four or five people took personal items from the school.

They broke in again at 3:26 a.m. on June 15, police said. It was unknown what they took that time.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8382.