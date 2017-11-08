Burglars strike two homes on same Mount Prospect block

Two home burglaries were reported on the same block last weekend in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of West Willow Lane on Saturday to investigate two break-ins that occurred overnight, according to Mount Prospect police. In each case, the suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked rear door while residents were sleeping.

Nothing was taken in the first burglary, but a purse was apparently stolen during the second, police said. It was found empty nearby.

Anyone with information should call the police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers of Mount Prospect at (847) 590-7867 or by texting “MPPD” with tips to 274637.