Burglars take jewelry and cash from homes on NW Side

Police are warning residents of several home burglaries throughout January in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, one or more burglars entered the homes by kicking or prying open the door and then took jewelry, cash and computer equipment, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of North Sayre,

at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 6700 block of West Dakin,

between 5:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 2700 block of North New England and

at 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the 3600 block of North Oak Park.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.