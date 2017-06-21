Burglars target Bronzeville businesses

Police are warning businesses about a pair of burglaries over the past week in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

In each incident, three male suspects have entered businesses and taken property from within, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened between 6 p.m. June 17 and 5:27 a.m. June 18 in the 400 block of East 47th, police said. The other happened at 12:01 a.m. June 20 in the 100 block of East 51st.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.