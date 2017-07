Burglars target businesses one block apart in Grand Boulevard

Two businesses a block apart were burglarized this week in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

The first burglary happened between noon Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 51st Street, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The second happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 51st Street.

The burglars broke in through the back doors and stole property, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.