Burglars target garages in Irving Park

Police are warning residents about a series of garage burglaries last month in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, burglars forced entry to a garage through a side door and took items from within, as well as from vehicles parked inside the garage, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

Between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 7:06 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 4000 block of North Hamlin;

Between 1 a.m. and 8:22 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 4100 block of North Kenneth; and

Between midnight and 6 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 4200 block of North Harding.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.