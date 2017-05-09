Burglars target houses, apartments on NW Side

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries reported last month in the Belmont Heights and Irving Woods neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, suspects entered apartments or houses through windows or doors, and stole electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

in the 3600 block of North Page between 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29;

in the 7700 block of West Addison about 10 p.m. Aug. 24;

in the 3400 block of North Oriole between 8:55 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Aug. 24; and

in the 7700 block of West Addison between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.