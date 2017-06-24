Burglars target Ravenswood homes

Police are warning residents about a pair of home burglaries reported over the past week in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

In both cases, someone entered a home through an unlocked door or window and took property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent break-in happened between 11:30 p.m. June 21 and 6 a.m. June 22 in the 4900 block of North Hoyne, police said. The other burglary occurred between 4 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. June 17 in the 1900 block of West Winona.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.