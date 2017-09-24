Burglars targeting food vendors along lakefront

Burglars are targeting seasonal food vendors along the lakefront, according to police.

The suspects use force to pull open wooden window frames or break window panes and glass doors to gain access, then burglarize them, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

at 10 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive;

between 10 p.m. Aug. 29 and 1:46 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

at 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

at 2:31 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive; and

at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.