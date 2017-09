Burglary call leads to SWAT team response in Austin

A Chicago Police SWAT team is responding to a home Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress and then requested SWAT about 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Luna, Chicago Police said.

The situation was ongoing as of 5:30 p.m., police said. Additional information was not provided.