Business burglaries reported in Uptown

Police are warning North Side residents of four business burglaries last week in the Uptown neighborhood.

Three men targeted businesses that are closed during the day, smashed glass doors to enter and stole cash from the register and cigarettes, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 6:05 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of North Clarendon;

• between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday in the 4100 block of North Clarendon;

• at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Lincoln; and

• between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of North Clybourn.

The burglars are described as three, 25- to 30-year-old black men between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall and weighing 185 to 200 pounds, police said. They were possibly driving a dark gray Dodge Wagon with a broken passenger side window.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.