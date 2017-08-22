Business burglaries reported on Near North Side

Police are warning Near North Side residents of four recent business burglaries.

A man broke into the businesses through front or back doors and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred in the early morning hours:

• Aug. 7 in the 1100 block of North State Street;

• Aug. 7 in the 400 block of North State Street;

• Aug. 12 in the 2100 block of North Halsted Street; and

• Aug. 13 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

The burglar was described as a black man between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, weighing 170 to 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and carrying an Adidas gym bag.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.