Police believe one man is responsible for robbing two businesses on Wednesday in the Bridgeport and Brighton Park neighborhoods.
The first was reported robbed at 10:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Halsted and the second at 10:52 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Archer, Chicago Police said in a business alert.
The offender was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, police said. He was of light to medium complexion and wore his hair in an “afro” style. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and red gloves with the fingertips cut off.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.