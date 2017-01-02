Businesses robbed in Bridgeport, Brighton Park

Police believe one man is responsible for robbing two businesses on Wednesday in the Bridgeport and Brighton Park neighborhoods.

The first was reported robbed at 10:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Halsted and the second at 10:52 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Archer, Chicago Police said in a business alert.

The offender was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, police said. He was of light to medium complexion and wore his hair in an “afro” style. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and red gloves with the fingertips cut off.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.