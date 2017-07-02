Butler wants Wade to stay in a Bulls uniform beyond next season

SAN FRANCISCO – Jimmy Butler doesn’t want Dwyane Wade going anywhere.

Obviously, not the remainder of this season. He definitely doesn’t want Wade opting out of his current contract and going elsewhere next season. Heck, if it’s up to Butler, the Bulls should extend Wade for a few more years.

“All I know is I want him being my teammate for a long time,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times. “I’ve learned so much already. He makes my job easier, and the jobs of everyone else in here easier. As long as he keeps playing like he is now, keeps evolving, he should stay here, finish things out here.’’

It wasn’t just Butler’s bromance for the future hall of famer talking, either.

Even with Wade turning 35 a few weeks ago, Butler sees a player evolving with age. Not just in games, but first-hand on the practice court.

“The thing is as I studied his game, study my game, study the game in general, and I try and give him my looks on the game, how I would defend him,’’ Butler said. “Not only me, but how coaches have told us how to defend him. He tells me the same thing.

“Like the [Kings game Monday night], I was telling him late, ‘This is what they are doing.’ He knows it, but I also know what he’s been working on and how he can beat it. We work on all of that when we go to the gym together. People don’t see how much he and I are in the gym working on simple things to evolve our games. The moves he takes late in games are never a bad shot because we work on those in practice every single day. And he’s not stopping.’’

That’s just one of the reasons Butler has so much respect for Wade. At the same time a big reason he didn’t respect Derrick Rose.

Butler never had a personal problem with Rose. It was business. Butler is in the business of hard work, evolving, getting better. He didn’t see that with Rose.

As one source put it, “What Derrick considered a hard day’s work, Jimmy saw it as just his warm-up.’’

Like Rose, Wade doesn’t practice with the team very often, but Wade works out privately with Butler, and also has three rings that has earned him the benefit of the doubt.

“He’s a guy that can play as long as he wants,’’ Butler said of Wade. “He’s willing to transform his game, he takes care of his body.’’

And when called upon, like he was in the Kings win, Wade can still put up 31 points, including the final five points of the game.

“One thing I added is, I go right better,’’ Wade said of his evolution in this season alone. “Normally I would always go left. I really worked hard on going right to be comfortable. I think I’m actually shooting better this year going right than going left.

“You always want to learn. The game changes so fast in this league, you always want to still be around and still be effective.

“I’m 35, that’s true. By basketball standards, I’m considered old, that’s true. I’m not as athletic as I used to be, that’s true. But I play basketball. I know it’s different. It’s a different game for me. Some nights, it’s like I’m in my prime. I’m a different player. Not as young as I used to be. But just as I told the [Sacramento] crowd when they was calling me old, they’d love to have me on their team.’’

Butler certainly does.