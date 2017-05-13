Byline Bank branch robbed in Lake View

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 9:48 a.m. at the Byline Bank branch at 1401 W. Belmont, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a white man between 20 and 35 years old, standing 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3 and weighing about 170 pounds, Croon said. He has blue eyes, reddish blond facial hair and a “medium size mustache.”

He was last seen running westbound on Belmont, Croon said. Further details were not immediately available.