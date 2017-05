Byline Bank branch robbed in Roscoe Village

A bank was robbed Tuesday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The Byline Bank branch at 3401 N. Western Ave. was robbed about 9:30 a.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a white male with blue eyes, tattoos on his neck and arms, and wearing a dark gray sweater and blue jeans, Croon said. He was last seen heading east on Roscoe Street.

No injuries were reported.