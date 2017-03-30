Cab drivers robbed on South Side

Cab drivers were targeted for two armed robberies this week on the South Side.

In both robberies, two males flagged down a cab driver near Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue and requested a ride to the South Side, according to Chicago Police. As they approached their destination, they implied they had a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East 73rd Place, police said. The day before, a driver was robbed at 10:11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stony Island.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.