White House blasts ‘dishonest media’ for airing 2005 tax returns

Donald Trump’s tax returns are perhaps the most sought after tax documents in political history, and cable TV host Rachel Maddow says she has his 2005 filing.

The White House blasted Maddow as “desperate for ratings” and called it “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns’”

Firing a pre-emptive strike, the White House revealed that Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the statement read.

The White House adds that it is “totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns” and is bashing the “dishonest media.”

Maddow started the brouhaha earlier Tuesday with a tweet.

“We’ve got Trump tax returns,” Maddow tweeted Tuesday night. “(Seriously).”

The MSNBC anchor did not say how she got the president’s tax returns or what they show but said she would release them Tuesday night on her show, which airs at 8 p.m. Central Time.

“What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC,” she tweeted.

Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since the Republican primaries. Unlike other modern-day presidential candidates, the New York billionaire and reality TV star has refused to make his public. Initially, he said he can’t because the Internal Revenue Service is auditing him.

More than 1 million people have signed petitions to the White House, asking that Trump release his full returns.

But in recent months, his aides have said he has no plans to air his finances even after the audit is complete.

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said on ABC News “This Week” in January.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him. And let me make this very clear. Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.

“And, you know full well that Trump — President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president.

“But on this matter of tax returns, people keep a — they want to keep litigating what happened in the campaign. People want to know that they’re going to get tax relief and he has promised that.”