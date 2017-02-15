California truck driver killed in hit-and-run in Streamwood

A truck driver from California was struck and killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in northwest suburban Streamwood.

About 7 a.m., officers responded to a disabled semi truck in the westbound lanes of the 500 block of East Lake Street, according to Streamwood police.

Attempts to contact the owner of the truck were unsuccessful, but while canvassing the area, officers found the body of a man in a culvert along the eastbound lanes, police said.

He was identified as Sandeep Singh, 26, of Fresno, California, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

Investigators believe Singh was walking in the early morning hours when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said. The vehicle may have damage its passenger side.

Anyone with information should call police at (630) 736-3700, or the confidential tip-line at (630) 736-3719.