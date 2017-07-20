Man charged with carrying 41 bags of marijuana on Metra train

A south suburban Calumet City man was charged Friday with carrying 41 bags of marijuana — totaling 31 grams — on a Metra train.

Darris L. Johnson, 45, faces a felony marijuana possession charge, according to Metra Police.

A conductor on Metra Electric train 754 noticed a strong smell of marijuana and told officers on the train, Metra said.

They searched the man in a coach car and found 41 small baggies, according to officials.

Johnson was taken to the Cook County Jail in Chicago, where he is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.