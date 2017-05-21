Calumet City woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

A Calumet City woman won $100,000 last week playing an Illinois Lottery 100X The Money instant ticket.

Jacqueline Robinson bought the winning ticket to celebrate her 46th birthday, according to the Illinois Lottery. She plans to use the money to pay bills and take a vacation.

“I was just having lunch with a friend when I scratched it and saw that I won $100,000,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t believe it! What a fantastic birthday present!”

Robinson bought the ticket at Gateway Newstand, 300 E. Randolph St., the lottery said. The retailer received a bonus of $1,000, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.