Camera found in women’s bathroom at Des Plaines Walgreens

An unauthorized camera was found Friday in the women’s bathroom of a Walgreens in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

An employee alerted the store manager to a device on the floor of the bathroom in the store in the 1800 block of East Oakton Street, according to Des Plaines police.

The manager found a recording device on the floor disguised as an electrical outlet and taped to the wall, police said. The device was recovered by police and processed by evidence technicians.

The device does not transmit images over the internet, police said, and the SD card with the recorded images is in police custody.

It was most likely placed in the bathroom on the night of Aug. 3, police said, and recorded approximately 20 people. Police are in the process of identifying them.

A Walgreens spokeswoman said the company is cooperating with authorities, but did not provide further comment.

The camera will be sent to the Illinois State Crime Lab for further processing.