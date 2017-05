Car crashes into Bronzeville take-out restaurant

A car crashed into a take-out restaurant early Sunday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Media

About 12:10 a.m., authorities were on scene responding to the crash at Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade at 130 E. 51st St., according to Chicago Fire Media.

The driver of the car that crashed ran away, Chicago Fire Media said. No injuries were reported.