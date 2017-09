Car crashes into loose coil on I-94 near Lake Station exit

A car crashed into a loose coil on Interstate 94 Tuesday near the Lake Station exit.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes at the 14.1 mile marker, about a half-mile west of the Lake Station exit, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

A semi lost its load of coils when a car hit one of the coils, police said. Minor injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect delays in this area, police said. The crash investigation is ongoing.