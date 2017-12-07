Car damaged by gunfire on Chicago Skyway

A car that crashed into a concrete barrier early Wednesday on the Chicago Skyway was found to have been damaged by gunfire.

About 3 a.m., the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on the Skyway near 66th Street and believed someone was shooting at him from a brown Dodge SUV, according to Chicago Police.

While trying to evade the shooters, the driver crashed his car into a concrete barrier, police said.

The driver, a male whose age wasn’t known, was not injured in the incident, but the Impala was damaged by gunfire, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.