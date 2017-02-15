Two people were injured in a crash early Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive on the Near North Side.
An officer stopped a Chrysler Sebring for speeding about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police. The female driver then sped away and the Sebring crashed into the center median.
The driver and a female passenger were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Citations against the driver were pending.