Car slams into guardrail on I-90 near Huntley

A car crashed into a guardrail Tuesday night on westbound Interstate 90 at Route 72 near Huntley in the far northwest suburbs.

The driver of a 2003 Saturn was speeding before the car hit a guardrail and came to a rest on its side near Route 72, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious condition, state police said.

The two right lanes were shut down as of 7 p.m. as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.