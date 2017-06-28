Car thefts reported this month in Bronzeville, Oakland

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts earlier this month in the Bronzeville and Oakland neighborhoods on the South Side.

Vehicles were stolen at the following times and locations:

About 12:30 p.m. June 6 in the 500 block of East Pershing Avenue;

About 7:58 p.m. June 6 in the 4100 block of South Drexel Boulevard;

About 1:23 p.m. June 6 in the 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue;

About 11 p.m. June 10 in the 600 block of East Oakwood Boulevard;

About 7:13 p.m. June 16 in the 600 block of East 42nd Street; and

About 11 p.m. June 19 in the 4100 block of South Berkeley Avenue.

The suspect in one of the incidents was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.