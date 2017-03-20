‘Caring’ Elgin woman shot by Chicago cops battled mental illness

Michele Robey in a photo she posted on her Facebook page in 2013.

When Michele Robey’s former friends in Elgin heard she was shot and killed by Chicago Police, they were shocked.

They remembered her as a caring person dedicated to helping others. She received an Elgin Image Award in 2008, an honor reserved for people who make exceptional contributions to the city.

Chicago Police said Robey lunged at officers with a knife before she was hit with a Taser and shot Feb. 10, but that didn’t jibe with the Michele Robey she knew, said Gail Cohen of Elgin.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it on the news,” she said.