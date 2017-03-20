When Michele Robey’s former friends in Elgin heard she was shot and killed by Chicago Police, they were shocked.
They remembered her as a caring person dedicated to helping others. She received an Elgin Image Award in 2008, an honor reserved for people who make exceptional contributions to the city.
Chicago Police said Robey lunged at officers with a knife before she was hit with a Taser and shot Feb. 10, but that didn’t jibe with the Michele Robey she knew, said Gail Cohen of Elgin.
“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it on the news,” she said.
