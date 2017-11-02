Carjackings reported in Austin

Police are warning residents about a series of carjackings reported over the past month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, the victim has been approached by one or more suspects who pulled out a weapon and took the victim’s vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The vehicular hijackings occurred:

At 10 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 5400 block of West Rice;

At 11 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 500 block of North Lockwood; and

At 12:20 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 5400 block of West Augusta.

The suspects were described as males between 14 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds, police said. They were all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the carjackings is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.