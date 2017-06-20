Carjackings reported in Lincoln Park, on Near North Side

Police are warning residents about a series of carjackings earlier this month in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, suspects driving another vehicle hit the victim’s vehicle from behind, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. When the victim pulls over and gets out to look at the damage, a suspect gets into the victim’s vehicle and drives away.

In one of the three reported incidents, a suspect entered the victim’s vehicle but was not successful in stealing it, police said.

The carjackings occurred:

About 2 p.m. June 9 in the 1800 block of North Clybourn;

At 10:06 p.m. June 13 in the 1500 block of North Dayton; and

About 9 p.m. June 15 along the stretch of LaSalle Drive that curves toward Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue.

The suspects were described as one to three black men between 19 and 29 years old and one black woman between 19 and 22, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.