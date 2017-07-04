Carpentersville man faces up to 15 years for residential burglary

A northwest suburban man faces up to 15 years in prison after a Kane County jury found him guilty Tuesday of stealing multiple items, including a gun, during a home burglary last year.

Juan Arellano-Berber, 24, was with two others about noon May 26, 2016, when they broke into a home in Carpentersville and took a handgun, a dozen pairs of shoes, a designer backpack worth about $2,200, and jewelry, according to Carpentersville police.

One of Arellano-Berber’s companions reported the burglary to police after he became concerned about the stolen gun, police said.

The third man involved has also been charged with residential burglary.

Kane County Circuit Judge Donald Tegeler set Arellano-Berber’s next court date for 1:30 p.m. June 9. The Carpentersville resident faces between four to 15 years in prison for the felony residential burglary conviction.