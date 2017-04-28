Carpentersville man gets 8 years for beating girlfriend

Luis F. Bustos, 24, a Carpentersville man was sentenced to 8 years in prison Thursday for beating and strangling his girlfriend.

Luis F. Bustos, 24, was issued the sentence after being found guilty of aggravated domestic battery March 7 by a Kane County jury, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Bustos and his girlfriend were arguing in their home on May 27, 2016 when he punched her in the head and abdomen, knocked her down and strangled her, prosecutors said. At the time of the incident, Bustos was on parole for attempted home invasion.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence and will receive credit for 333 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest, prosecutors said.