Carpentersville man who put gun to woman’s head convicted

A northwest suburban Carpentersville man was convicted on weapons violations on Wednesday for an incident in 2015 when he held a gun to a woman’s head and called her children to come watch.

Chad Conway, 37, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of Oxbow Drive, was convicted on felony charges of being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Early in the morning on March 21, 2015, Conway went to a home in the 1700 block of Papoose Road in Carpentersville and placed a .357 magnum revolver and a “wad of cash” on the kitchen table, prosecutors said.

A woman, who was in the kitchen as her children slept upstairs, took the gun and placed it in a drawer, prosecutors said. She told Conway to leave and then took a $20 “for her troubles.” Conway took the gun back and fired it at a kitchen wall and told her to give his money back. Instead, she took another $20 for the damage to her wall and he fired another shot.

Conway then grabbed the woman by her throat and put the gun to her head and forced her into the living room, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He called to the woman’s children to “come watch your mother die.”

The confrontation ended, and when he left the home the woman called 911.

Conway was prohibited from having a gun because of his prior convictions, which included cocaine delivery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Conway was expected to return to court April 26 for sentencing. He faces between six and 60 years in prison. He was held at the Kane County Jail on $250,ooo bail since his arrest.