Cars vandalized in Streamwood; cops say immigrants not targeted

Nearly two dozen vehicles were damaged earlier this week in northwest suburban Streamwood, where police are disputing media reports that the vandals are targeting immigrant families.

About 20 vehicles had their windows damaged between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning on the west side of the village, according to Streamwood police.

Residents reported that the vehicle windows were shot out or cracked, apparently by BB guns, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said the incidents appear to be random, but a television news report claimed the vandals were targeting immigrant families with high-end vehicles.

Police say that does not appear to be the case.

“I can tell you that the ethnicity or immigrant status of those victimized by the vandals does not appear to be a motive as was characterized in that story,” Deputy Police Chief Daryl Syre said Wednesday.

“The victims in these cases cover the spectrum of race and ethnicity, and the vehicles vandalized were not all ‘high-end’ automobiles. These appear to be random acts perpetrated on hard-working people by a very callous and thoughtless individual or individuals.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at (630) 736-3700, or the confidential crime tip line at (630) 736-3719.