Case continued for Chicago teen accused in Facebook assault

Chicago Police Cmdr. Brendan Deenihan speaks during a press conference at the Public Safety Headquarters on Sunday, April 2, 2017. | Santiago Covarrubias/For the Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody and will appear later this month on charges in the sexual assault of a Chicago teenager that was streamed live on Facebook.

A public defender represented the teen at a hearing Monday morning. The teen didn’t appear in court. Chicago police arrested him over the weekend on felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for a 15-year-old boy. Police say they expect more juveniles and one adult to be charged.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was lured by one of the suspects into a residence and sexually assaulted. Police say the assault was watched by about 40 Facebook viewers and that none of them alerted police.