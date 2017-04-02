Cash, jewelry and tech taken in NW Side burglaries

Several residential and apartment building burglaries were reported in the Jefferson Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods since mid-January.

In these incidents, one or more burglars entered the homes through windows or doors and took electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 5800 block of North Medina,

between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 5400 block of North Mulligan,

between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Feb. 1 to 2 in the 4800 block of North Mulligan,

between 9:00 a.m. and 4:37 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 5500 block of North Melvina and

between 12:30 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6200 block of West Gregory

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.