Catalytic converters stolen from parked cars in Gage Park

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of several catalytic converter thefts over the weekend in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Someone removed catalytic converters from unattended, parked vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts occurred:

• between 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. and Sunday in the 3100 block of West 53rd Place;

• between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of South Whipple Street; and

• between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West 54th Street.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.