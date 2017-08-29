Police are warning Southwest Side residents of several catalytic converter thefts over the weekend in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Someone removed catalytic converters from unattended, parked vehicles, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The thefts occurred:
• between 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. and Sunday in the 3100 block of West 53rd Place;
• between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of South Whipple Street; and
• between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West 54th Street.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.